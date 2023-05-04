A look at Trisha Krishnan’s journey on the birthday

Trisha Krishnan, hailed as “Queen of South India”, is a renowned South Indian film actress who has won the hearts of millions with her impeccable acting skills. She is a talented actress who has acted in many Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film and has bagged several awards for her outstanding performances.

As the actress turns a year older today, fans from all over the world shower her with love and best wishes on her special day.

Born in Chennai on May 4th, 1983, Trisha was raised in a Tamil-speaking household. Her parents were involved in the showbiz. After completing her schooling from Sacred Heart Matriculation School in the city, she went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from Ethiraj College for Women.

During her college days, Trisha won several beauty pageants, and during one of these pageants, she was spotted by a talent scout and offered a role in a film.

She made her acting debut in the year 1999 with the Tamil film “Jodi”. Although the film did not do well at the box office, Trisha’s performance was noticed by filmmakers. Over the years, Trisha went on to act in several Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films and established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. Some of her memorable films include “Saamy”, “Ghilli”, “Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa”, “Athadu”, “Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana” and “96”.

In her career spanning over 24 years, Trisha won several awards, including a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for a Tamil film, “96” and the Nandi Award for Best Actress for “Varsham”. She also received critical acclaim for her roles in films such as “Abhiyum Naanum”, “Endrendrum Punnagai”, and “Kodi”.

Trisha has always been in the limelight over controversies ranging from breaking off her engagement to leaking of private photos and falling in love with married south male stars.

Apart from her acting career, the film star is known for her philanthropic work. She is involved in several charitable activities and has supported humanitarian causes such as animal welfare, education, healthcare, etc. In 2010, she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Trisha has a massive fan following on social media. Her fans eagerly wait for updates on her films and personal life. On her birthday, her fans from all around the world take to social media to wish their favourite actress on her birthday and share their love and admiration for her.

Trisha is currently seen in PS-2. The movie, a blockbuster, has created ripples among the fans with its craft and the unusual ending.