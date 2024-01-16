‘Kanguva’ second look wows fans as Suriya gives a modern twist

Suriya, the charismatic actor, is all set to redefine his on-screen presence in the highly anticipated film “Kanguva,” directed by Siva. Building on the buzz generated by the film’s initial reveal in November, the makers have unveiled the second look poster, unveiling a strikingly modern avatar of the versatile actor.

The first look, which showcased Suriya in a fierce and menacing demeanor, quickly captured the imagination of fans, spreading like wildfire across various social media platforms. Now, the cinematic creators have chosen to whet the audience’s appetite further by releasing the film’s second look on their official social media handles.

The newly unveiled poster showcases Suriya in two contrasting personas, one reminiscent of the intense aura from the first look and the other adopting a decidedly more contemporary appearance. Shared with the intriguing caption, “A destiny stronger than time; The past, present and future; All echo one name #Kanguva,” the poster hints at the film’s overarching theme that transcends temporal boundaries.

“Kanguva” promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending fantasy and action in the backdrop of a period drama. Directed by Siva and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Suriya takes on the challenge of portraying six distinct roles, joined by the debutants in the Tamil film industry, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol.

Scheduled for a theatrical release in early 2024, “Kanguva” is expected to captivate audiences in standard, 3D, and IMAX formats. The film’s narrative weaves together a tale of destiny that transcends the constraints of time, promising viewers a unique and immersive cinematic experience. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the unveiling of this epic saga that is poised to leave an indelible mark on the realm of Tamil cinema.