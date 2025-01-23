Is Ram Charan taking a pay cut for Dil Raju’s next following ‘Game Changer’s failure?

Dil Raju’s ‘Game Changer,’ led by Ram Charan was among the most highly-anticipated releases of the year. While the film started strong, it gradually lost its footing at the box office. Mounted on a whopping budget of around 460 crores, the film has been able to rack up only 127 crores since its release on January 10. Notably, the film is facing competition with ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ and ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ and both titles are performing well. Notably, Dil Raju is also a producer of the former title. Now, as per reports, Ram Charan is going to take a pay cut for the producer’s next flick.

As reported by India Today, Ram Charan has decided to collaborate with Dil Raju for another film. The move is a means to cover the losses of ‘Game Changer.’ Reportedly, the actor has agreed to do the film with a lesser remuneration. Meanwhile, the star is busy shooting for director Buchi Babu Sana’s ‘RC 16’ with Janhvi Kapoor. After wrapping up all the lined-up shoot commitments, he will collaborate with Dil Raju for their next film.

The political entertainer stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. Moreover, the film also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil in key roles. Shankar has helmed ‘Game Changer.’ Karthik Subbaraj has penned the film with writing contributions from S. U. Venkatesan and Vivek. Dil Raju and Sirish have backed the film under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Zee Studios, and Dil Raju Productions.

In related news, the Income Tax department recently conducted raids at Dil Raju’s office and home. Notably, he also serves as the chairman of Telugu film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation. Raju’s daughter Hansitha Reddy, who owns Dil Raju Productions, is also under IT scrutiny. As per the word swirling around, the raids are hinged on suspected tax evasion, however, further details are awaited. Moreover, the IT department has yet to release a statement regarding the same.

