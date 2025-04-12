Reliance ropes in actor Ram Charan to market Campa Cola

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group’s FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has appointed actor Ram Charan as the new face of soft drink Campa Cola. The appointment is part of a new marketing campaign, “Campa Wali Zidd”, which will coincide with the IPL cricket match season, the company has officially announced.

Reliance expanded Campa Cola, one of India’s old soft drink brands from the 1970s and ’80s, after acquiring the brand in 2022. The campaign, featuring actor Ram Charan, aims to make the brand popular among millennials and Gen Z.

With its Rs 10 price point, a major advertising blitz, and IPL association, Campa has already captured a double-digit market share in the sparkling beverage category in select states, giving tough competition to Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

The advertising campaign film will feature actor Ram Charan portraying himself, overcoming physical and mental challenges. “The narrative follows Charan’s journey as he overcomes both physical and mental barriers. With cinematic visuals, stylised action, and authentic stunts performed by the actor himself, the film offers a raw, relatable portrayal of personal determination,” according to an official statement.

The campaign will roll out during the IPL cricket season across TV, mobile, and digital platforms, targeting millions of viewers. Campa Cola has acquired the co-presenting rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), underscoring its intent to scale up rapidly and expand its presence nationwide.

Campa Cola is likely to clock Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for FY25, marking a 150% YoY growth from Rs 400 crores in FY24, the numbers are extremely rare to showcase in FMCG, according to a recent report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.