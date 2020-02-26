Kamal Haasan and the entire Indian 2 team were shattered over the freak accident that took place on the film’s set in Poonamallee on February 19.

A crane crashed onto the Indian 2 sets claiming lives of three technicians and leaving 12 people injured. A few days ago, the actor had written to Subhaskaran, Chairman and founder of Lyca Productions, asking him to conduct safety audits on film sets before shooting.

In his letter, the Vishwaroopam 2 actor had asked the producer to elaborate on the safety measures on Indian 2 set. He said that this will “restore the confidence of the cast and crew (including me) to report back for the shoot.” He had also written that he would want to know what kind of insurance the production house has taken.

The actor wrote, “Any loss, cost damage, risk undergone on account of the production team failing to carry out what they ought to have carried out has to be compensated in full and at the earliest.”

Kamal Haasan also stated that the production house should provide best medical help to those who were injured in the accident and provide financial and emotional support to the families who were affected.

The actor once again reiterated that he was only a few meters away from the spot where the crane crashed.

After paying their last respects to the deceased, Kamal Haasan and Subaskaran announced Rs 1 crore each and Rs 2 crore (respectively) to the family of the deceased. Director Shankar hasn’t announced any sort of financial help as of now.