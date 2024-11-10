‘Game Changer’ teaser: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani gear up for political drama

The much-anticipated teaser of ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, dropped on Saturday, igniting excitement among fans.

The over-one-minute teaser showcases Ram Charan’s thrilling transition from academia to action-packed heroism. Viewers get a glimpse of him battling goons and sharing a romantic moment with Kiara Advani, setting the stage for an intense, high-stakes narrative.

Set against the backdrop of politics, ‘Game Changer’ revolves around Ram Nandan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians to ensure fair elections and reform the political system. The film promises to blend gripping action with a powerful social message.

The ‘Game Changer’ teaser was launched in Lucknow at a grand event attended by the film’s team, including the lead actors and director S. Shankar. A noteworthy moment from the event was Ram Charan’s appearance barefoot, dressed in an all-black ethnic ensemble, including a kurta, pyjama, and stole.

His appearance was in line with his commitment to the Ayyappa Deeksha, a sacred vow he’s currently observing, which involves adhering to strict rituals, including wearing only black attire and an Ayyappa Mala.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, ‘Game Changer’ is a Telugu-language political drama directed by S. Shankar, based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film’s star-studded cast includes Ram Charan as the resolute IAS officer Ram Nandan, Kiara Advani as his love interest Jabilamma, and a host of other talented actors such as Anjali, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth, who plays the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After starting principal photography in October 2021, the film faced several delays, but filming wrapped up in July 2024. Locations spanned across Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, and Chandigarh. The movie also boasts music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Tirru, and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

‘Game Changer’ is ready for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.