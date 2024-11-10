Kareena Kapoor shares no-makeup beach pics from Maldives

After a delightful Diwali in the Maldives, Bollywood’s beloved couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have returned to Mumbai, sharing a glimpse of their unforgettable vacation with their fans.

On Saturday, Kareena posted a series of stunning photos from the beach, embracing her natural beauty with a fresh, no-makeup look that captivated her followers.

True to her signature style, she struck a few playful pouts, radiating effortless charm in each shot. The actress exuded a relaxed vibe, soaking in the sun and the serene coastal atmosphere.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Adding a personal touch to her Instagram feed, Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, looking every bit the handsome man he is.

In the photo, Saif is seen sitting shirtless on a yacht, framed by the breathtaking turquoise waters of the ocean.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena has been making waves with her latest project, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film delves into a gripping mystery, with Kareena playing the role of Sergeant Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra. Her character is grappling with the emotional toll of losing her son while investigating the disappearance of another boy. The film, which released in September, also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

This Diwali, Kareena also made waves with her appearance in ‘Singham Again’, the highly anticipated action-packed sequel directed by Rohit Shetty. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, Saif’s recent role in ‘Devara’ alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor has been generating buzz. Looking ahead, the actor is going to star in ‘Jewel Thief’, further building anticipation for his upcoming projects.