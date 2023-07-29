Facts about Veerappan: how many of these did you know?

Get ready for the highly anticipated true crime docu-series, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ premiering on August 4, as it promises to reveal fascinating and lesser-known aspects of India’s notorious outlaw. We bring you some intriguing facts about Veerappan that will be explored in the series.

Facts about Veerappan

1. Veerappan’s criminal journey began as a smuggler, dealing in the illegal trade of ivory and sandalwood. He infamously poached around 200 elephants and smuggled ivory worth a staggering $2.6 million.

2. His distinctive Katabammon mustache became synonymous with his identity. In an interesting twist, people often mention that his wife, Muthulakshmi, found his notoriety and unique mustache very attractive.

Advertisement

3. Veerappan captured the nation’s attention in 2000 when he kidnapped Rajkumar, a beloved Kannada movie star, demanding a hefty ransom. After holding the actor in captivity for 108 days, he eventually released him unharmed. Reports indicate that a substantial sum of around 30 crore rupees went to Veerappan for Rajkumar’s freedom. In 2002, Veerappan also kidnapped the former regional minister H. Nagappa but ended up killing him when negotiations failed.

4. Wildlife photographers Krupakar and Senani faced the wrath of Veerappan when he abducted them in 1998. After their release, they documented their harrowing experience in the book ‘Birds, Beasts, and Bandits: 14 Days with Veerappan.’

5. The government’s efforts to capture Veerappan were relentless, leading to the establishment of the Special Task Force (STF) operation in 1991 by the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Finally, in 2004, Operation Cocoon came to life. It brought about the fatal encounter with Veerappan and his associates. There is an estimate that the extensive manhunt, spanning over the years, has cost around $200 million.

The docu-series ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ delves deep into the captivating world of this infamous outlaw, presenting an intricate narrative of his life and crimes that have left an indelible mark on India’s history. Viewers can prepare to be engrossed in the gripping tale of Veerappan’s exploits and the relentless pursuit that ultimately brought his reign of terror to an end.