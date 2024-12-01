Divyenndu joins Ram Charan’s ‘RC16’ cast: First look OUT!

Divyenndu, known for his powerful portrayal of Munna Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’, has joined the cast of Ram Charan’s eagerly awaited film, tentatively titled ‘RC16’. This marks the actor’s exciting debut in the South film industry.

The announcement was made on November 30 by Vriddhi Cinemas, the production company behind the project, along with the release of his first-look poster.

In the poster, Divyenndu sports a bold animal-print shirt paired with black jeans. His intense expression, complete with a long beard, hints at the menacing role he is going to play in the film. Fans can expect a character with a dark edge, fitting perfectly into the action-packed narrative of ‘RC16’.

Vriddhi Cinemas shared their excitement on Instagram, welcoming Divyenndu to the team, praising his impressive acting skills.

The post read, “Our favourite ‘Munna Bhayya’ will light up the big screens in a spectacular role tailor-made for him.” Divyenndu’s addition to the star-studded cast further builds anticipation for the film, which also features Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, ‘RC16’ is production of Sukumar Writings, the banner of renowned filmmaker Sukumar. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is on board to create the music, adding another layer of excitement to the project. The film’s production is ready to begin shortly, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.

While Divyenndu prepares for his venture into South cinema, he is also gearing up for the release of ‘Agni’, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 6. In this intense drama, Divyenndu plays Samit, a police officer and the brother-in-law of Pratik Gandhi’s character, Vithal, a fearless firefighter. The film, directed by Rahul Dholakia, showcases the bravery and sacrifices of firefighters during a raging fire.