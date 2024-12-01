Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Indian Coffee House and temple meditation steal the spotlight

Diljit Dosanjh took a break from his high-energy performances to soak in the sights and culture of Kolkata during his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024.

Before taking the stage on Saturday night, Diljit visited two of the city’s most iconic spots: the Indian Coffee House and the Dakshineswar Temple, creating memorable moments for fans.

The Indian Coffee House, a beloved Kolkata landmark, was the first stop on mini adventure of Diljit Dosanjh. In photos shared by his team on Instagram, the star was seen walking up the vintage stairs of the coffee house, savoring a cup of hot milk coffee by the window, and sharing a heartfelt thank-you with the staff.

Fans flooded the comments with praise for Diljit’s choice of venue, noting how his visit to this nostalgic spot resonated with many, especially Bengalis who have a deep emotional connection to the place.

“I can’t believe you’re here! Not just visiting the usual places, but a place that holds so much history and nostalgia for us,” one fan commented.

Another added, “The Historical Coffee House,” acknowledging the venue’s cultural significance.

In addition to his visit to the coffee house, Diljit spent some spiritual time at the Dakshineswar Temple. After landing in Kolkata, he meditated within the serene temple grounds and shared a video of his peaceful experience with fans. He also took a relaxing ride in the city’s famous yellow taxis and enjoyed the calm views along the Hooghly River.

Diljit’s concert in Kolkata, part of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, was another major highlight. The tour, which kicked off in New Delhi in October, continued with a thrilling performance to a packed audience in the city.

Prior to that, he also performed in Pune on November 24, where Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur attended the show and shared her excitement on social media, calling it “the BESTEST concert” she had ever been to.

The Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 will next hit Bengaluru on December 6, followed by stops in Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati later this month.