Sai Pallavi ignites frenzy with Kashi Vishwanath temple visit

Actress Sai Pallavi, who is going to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the highly anticipated film ‘Ramayan’, recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

During her trip, she also witnessed the mesmerizing Ganga aarti at the ghats, adding a spiritual touch to her visit.

This visit comes amid controversy surrounding the actress, which stemmed from comments she made about the Indian Army.

The actress recently appeared in the Tamil action war biopic ‘Amaran’. She had sparked a debate when she shared her views on the Indian Army’s role and perception, suggesting that respect for the armed forces is often shaped by individual perspectives.

In a resurfaced video, Sai Pallavi had described the Indian Army as a powerful force that commands respect and instills fear among other nations. She pointed out how perceptions of the army can vary, noting that while India views certain groups as threats, Pakistan might see the Indian Army in the same light.

She said, “People in Pakistan think our army is a terrorist group. But for us, it is them. So, the perspective changes.”

While her comments led to criticism from some quarters, Sai Pallavi also received support from her fans. Many took to social media to defend the actress, claiming that her words were taken out of context.

One user urged others to watch the full interview before forming opinions, stating, “Sai Pallavi, please don’t react to naysayers. We are there for you! We can see the manipulation in the out-of-context video.”

Another supporter wrote, “Please see the full interview of Sai Pallavi… this has been taken out of context completely. She never said anything derogatory about the Indian Army. She holds high value for the Indian Army.”

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her next big project, the pan-India film ‘Thandel’, which is expected to further solidify her standing in the industry.