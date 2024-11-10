Delhi Ganesh, beloved Tamil actor, dies at 80

Renowned Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, celebrated for his versatility and unforgettable supporting roles, passed away on November 9, 2024, at 80.

The veteran actor succumbed to health complications late at night, leaving a deep void in Tamil cinema. His family confirmed the sad news, stating, “We deeply regret to inform that our father, Mr. Delhi Ganesh, passed away on November 9 around 11 PM.”

Delhi Ganesh’s body will lie in repose at his residence in Ramapuram, Chennai, where friends, family, and fans are gathering to pay their last respects. His funeral rites will take place on November 11.

Advertisement

Spanning over four decades, Ganesh’s illustrious career saw him appear in more than 400 films, securing his place as one of Tamil cinema’s most beloved character actors. Known for his unmatched ability to adapt to various roles, he easily switched from comedy to drama, villainy to supportive characters. He shared the screen with industry legends such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Ganesh’s journey in film began in 1976 when he made his debut in ‘Pattina Pravesam’, a film by the iconic director K. Balachander, who also bestowed him with the stage name “Delhi Ganesh.” In 1981, he briefly took on a lead role in ‘Engamma Maharani’, yet it was his impactful supporting roles that made him a household name.

Among his most acclaimed performances were those in ‘Sindhu Bhairavi’ (1985), ‘Nayakan’ (1987), ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan’ (1990), ‘Aahaa..!’ (1997), and ‘Thenali’ (2000).

His legacy also includes a number of awards, such as the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for ‘Pasi’ in 1979. In 1994, he was honored with the prestigious Kalaimamani Award, presented by then-Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa for his contributions to the arts.

Ganesh expanded his craft into television and short films later in his career, continuing to charm audiences with his distinctive talent.

In recent years, he made a memorable cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film ‘What If Batman Was from Chennai’, and earned praise for his brief role in the 2016 thriller ‘Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru’. Ganesh was also a prominent member of the Delhi-based theatre group Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha, adding to his rich artistic portfolio.