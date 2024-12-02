Chiranjeevi to team up with director Srikanth Odela for new film

Chiranjeevi, one of the most respected stars in Indian cinema, is reportedly set to collaborate with director Srikanth Odela for an exciting new project.

Sources suggest that the film will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, the same banner behind the recent hit ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. While the project is in its early stages, specific details about the plot and cast remain under wraps.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is focused on filming ‘Vishwambhara’, a project directed by Mallidi Vassishta.

Once that film is completed, Chiranjeevi is likely to begin working with Srikanth Odela on this new venture.

In the midst of these developments, Chiranjeevi recently received the prestigious ANR National Award in Hyderabad. He got it from the hands of none other than Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. The award ceremony, held to mark the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was an emotional moment for Chiranjeevi. As Bachchan took the stage to honor him, he praised the actor for his generosity and unwavering friendship.

“I feel deeply honored to be part of this moment, celebrating my dear friend Chiranjeevi,” Amitabh Bachchan shared. “Whenever I call, he is always there, and I have great respect for him. Thanks to Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna for including me in your films. I now proudly consider myself a member of the Telugu film industry,” Bachchan added, referring to his collaborations with Chiranjeevi in recent films.

Chiranjeevi, visibly touched, expressed his gratitude with humility. As a gesture of respect, he bowed before Bachchan and touched his feet, seeking blessings from the legendary actor.