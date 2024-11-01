Charuhasan hospitalized before Diwali, prepares for surgery

Renowned actor-director Charuhasan has been hospitalized following a fall. The elder brother of legendary actor Kamal Haasan and father of acclaimed actress Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Charuhasan is now preparing for surgery due to the incident.

Suhasini took to Instagram on Friday to keep fans and well-wishers updated on her father’s condition. She shared a heartfelt video alongside several photos that depicted their family’s Diwali celebrations in an unexpected setting: the hospital’s emergency room.

In the touching video, Suhasini is conversing with her father, encouraging him to send a message to his wife before undergoing surgery. Charuhasan, displaying his characteristic resilience, reassured his family, saying, “I’m fine. I will come back and see you. I’m ready for the surgery. I’ll be alright.”

Suhasini expressed her feelings in her post, writing, “Midnight before Deepavali we had a fall. Our Deepavali was at emergency. But we are all geared up for surgery.”

Charuhasan’s unexpected hospitalization has garnered widespread attention, prompting an outpouring of support from fans and members of the film community. Notable figures such as actors Laila, Rahman, Khushbu, and Madhavan have sent their heartfelt wishes for his swift recovery.

A multifaceted talent, Charuhasan has enjoyed a remarkable career in the Indian film industry, spanning Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. He is a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his notable performance in the Kannada film ‘Tabarana Kathe’ (1987).

Since making his film debut in the 1979 Tamil film ‘Uthiripookkal’, directed by Mahendran, Charuhasan has appeared in over 120 films, often taking on pivotal supporting and antagonistic roles in classics like ‘Vedham Pudhithu’, ‘Thalapathi’, and more.