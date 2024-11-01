Malaika Arora shares a cryptic post after Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in a long relationship and gave couple goals to several netizens. Now, after Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup from the actress, Malaika’s latest Instagram story has sent fans into a frenzy.

Talking to the social media platform, the actor-dancer posted a cryptic post. Wishing good morning, her post read, “Touching a heart for second can touch a soul for lifetime.” Malaika also added “good morning” to the note. Meanwhile, at Raj Thackery’s Diwali bash in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Monday, Arjun confirmed their split. He said, “Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax),” while interacting with the media. Moreover, the Diwali fiesta was also attended by his ‘Singham Again’ co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018. The duo made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019. Malaika posted an endearing picture with Arjun wishing him on his birthday. Subsequently, the ex-couple would openly express their love for each other on social media. Moreover, whenever breakup rumours surfaced, the couple would shut them down with their posts. However, they remained tight-lipped and did not post anything when their breakup rumours resurfaced this time. Meanwhile, when Malaika’s father passed away last month, Arjun was there to support her. Several snaps of him consoling Malaika and her family flooded social media.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’ Released on November 1, the film is the fifth title of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Led by Ajay Devgn, it also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

