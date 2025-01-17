‘Brahma Anandam’ teaser OUT: Brahmanandam & Raja Goutham’s comedy arrives on Feb 14

The teaser for ‘Brahma Anandam’, directed by RVS Nikhil and starring Raja Goutham, son of legendary comedian Brahmanandam, is out, sparking excitement among Telugu cinema fans.

Produced by Swadharm Entertainment, the teaser promises a rib-tickling comedy with a unique twist, featuring the iconic Brahmanandam in a special role.

Announcing the teaser release on their social media platform, the production house wrote, “The legend of comedy #Brahmanandam garu is back in a fresh avatar with #RajaGoutham ~ bringing laughter like never before! #BrahmaAnandamTeaser Out Now. Grand Release – Worldwide on 14th Feb. #BrahmaAnandamOnFeb14.”

This film marks a milestone as Raja Goutham steps into the spotlight as a hero in Telugu cinema. Adding to the intrigue, Brahmanandam plays the role of a mischievous grandfather.

The ‘Brahma Anandam’ teaser opens with Raja Goutham introducing his character, Brahmanandam, who claims to be a kind-hearted man steering clear of romantic entanglements. However, his actions reveal the opposite—he’s a playful flirt who often finds himself in humorous predicaments.

The plot thickens when his biggest challenge turns out to be his grandfather, played by Brahmanandam, who is even more flirtatious and carefree. The dynamic between the two characters forms the crux of the story.

At the teaser launch, director RVS Nikhil expressed his admiration for Brahmanandam, saying, “He’s like a god to me. This film exists because of him. Every frame, every laugh, is inspired by his legacy.”

Initially slated for a February 7 release, the film’s launch has now rescheduled to February 14, making it a perfect Valentine’s Day treat for audiences.

Mark your calendars for February 14, as this father-son duo promises to deliver a laughter-packed cinematic experience.