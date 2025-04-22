Terrorist attack in Pahalgam: 28 tourists feared dead including foreign nationals

At least 28 tourists are feared killed and many others injured in a targeted terrorist attack in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, reports said.

Unofficial reports have placed the number of fatalities at 28, but officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of deaths or injuries. Unofficial figures remain conflicting.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that two foreign nationals were among the tourists killed in the terrorist attack.

Advertisement

The incident occurred during the India visit of US Vice President JD Vance.

The J&K Police so far have only reposted the X (formerly Twitter) posts of the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Lieutenant Governor.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “There has been a horrific attack on tourists at Pahalgam. I’m shocked beyond belief.”

Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening to review the security situation. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was in New Delhi, also traveled to Srinagar with Shah.

Northern Army Commander Lt General MV Suchendra Kumar has also reached Srinagar.

The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where groups of tourists had gone earlier in the day.

Reports said that the victims included tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and other states.

According to an eyewitness, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists at close range. Reports suggest that the attackers fired upon the tourists after ascertaining their religion.

Videos circulating on social media show some victims’ trousers being pulled down to determine their faith.

The exact number of casualties and injuries is yet to be officially confirmed. Unofficial reports state that six to seven civilians were injured, including four tourists. All the injured have been rushed to the hospital in Pahalgam.

The terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Disturbing videos of women crying and seeking assistance for their injured family members have surfaced on social media.

A distress call was initially received by the police from a female tourist in Pahalgam’s Baisaran forests. She reported that gunmen had targeted trekkers in the area.

A viral video shows a woman crying, “My husband was shot in the head,” and stating that he was shot because he was not a Muslim. She pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital.

People in the area reported hearing gunshots in Baisaran valley, after which security forces rushed to the scene. The area was immediately cordoned off by the Army and security forces.

The presence of terrorists in the area is a major concern for authorities as Baisaran is close to the base camp for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, set to begin on 3 July. Thousands of pilgrims from across the country have already registered for the yatra this year.

Condemning the attack, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I have directed the district administration and health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam.

An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP and security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have launched search operations.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was touring flash flood-ravaged Ramban district, wrote on X, “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators are animals, inhuman, and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo, and she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately.”

He added, “The death toll is still being ascertained, so I don’t want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say, this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also wrote on X, “Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning.”

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra commented on the incident, stating, “It is condemnable, especially the attack on tourists. On one hand, the BJP claims that the atmosphere is absolutely fine, that terrorists have been eliminated. I think instead of making it an issue of ego, the BJP should acknowledge the shortcomings.”