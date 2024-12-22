Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ pre-release event set for Dallas

Ram Charan’s upcoming film ‘Game Changer’ is generating excitement worldwide, with a major pre-release event scheduled for December 21 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, USA.

This grand event marks a significant milestone, as Ram Charan becomes the first Indian actor to host a pre-release event in the United States.

The film, directed by the renowned S. Shankar, is slated for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025. It stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Sunil Prakash Raj, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

The film’s story, set against the backdrop of politics, follows an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who battles corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.

After a three-year hiatus from leading roles, Ram Charan’s return to the silver screen has fans eagerly awaiting ‘Game Changer’.

Overseas bookings for ‘Game Changer’ have already begun, and the buzz surrounding the project is palpable, especially in Dallas, United States, where anticipation is high for Ram Charan’s appearance.

Ram Charan recently took to social media to announce the details of the Dallas pre-release event, where he shared a video of himself dressed in a white shirt and jacket, paired with black pants and sunglasses.

In the video, he revealed that the event would take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, further solidifying his status as a global star.

The film’s promotional campaign is in full swing, with song releases, posters, and pre-release events already generating excitement.

The teaser for ‘Game Changer’ was launched in Lucknow, where Ram Charan, in an all-black ethnic outfit, made a striking appearance, even attending barefoot as a sign of respect for the occasion.

The teaser, which showcases Ram Charan transitioning from academic settings to intense action scenes, gives fans a glimpse of the high-octane drama that awaits.