Allu Arjun to join politics? Actor’s team responds to rumours

Telugu star Allu Arjun is revelling in the unprecedented success of his latest release, ‘Pushpa 2.’ The actor was recently at the national capital to attend a success meet of ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ During his speech, the star expressed gratitude over the smashing box office numbers and the immense love he is receiving.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ became the fastest Indian film to cross the 1000-crore threshold at the box office. The film bagged the impressive milestone within just six days of its release. During his address, the actor also reflected on the massive milestone. However, his visit to the Nation’s capital stirred rumours of the actor venturing into politics. Speculations also stated that the actor met political leader Prashant Kishor in Delhi to discuss political plans. Following this, his team has issued a statement, quashing the speculations.

During his address, Allu Arjun said, “Numbers are temporary, but love is etched in hearts forever. I always believe records are meant to be broken. It’s nice I am in this top spot now, but in the next 2-3 months, I hope these records are broken soon, no matter which film does it, be it Telugu, Tamil, Hindi or any other. That’s progression; that means India is going up. I wish for these numbers to be broken as soon as possible because that is growth and I love growth.” Continuing, he added, “As an Indian standing in the country’s capital, I believe India will lead the future of the world. India will be the leading country in the world.” He then added in Hindi, “Ye naya Bharat hai, ye ab rukega nahi, ye kabhi jhukega nahi. (This is the new India, it won’t stop or bow down).”

Following the escalation of the rumours, Allu Arjun’s team released a statement dubbing them baseless. “We would like to clarify that recent rumors about Mr. Allu Arjun entering into politics are entirely false and baseless. We kindly request media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information. For accurate updates, please rely on official statements from Allu Arjun’s team.”

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.