Solidarity of 140 cr Indians is nation’s biggest strength;, we will give a befitting reply to attackers: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

He said that in the war against terrorism, the nation’s biggest strength is its unity and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians.

He said this attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism.

”At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed once again. That is why such a big conspiracy was hatched. In this war against terrorism, the unity of the nation is our biggest strength… We must strengthen our resolve to face this challenge.”

“The terror attack that took place in Pahalgam on 22nd April has caused immense grief to every citizen of the country. The pain of the affected families is felt by every Indian. Regardless of the state or language, every person shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this attack. I can feel the anger of every Indian as they witness the horrific images of the terror attack. The attack in Pahalgam reflects the despair of the sponsors of terrorism, and their cowardice…”