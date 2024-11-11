22 years of Prabhas: From rising star to India’s beloved icon

Prabhas, an actor who transformed Indian cinema and set the standard for modern stardom, celebrates 22 years in the industry today.

He entered the scene with ‘Eeswar’ in 2002, and since then, his journey has been nothing short of legendary. Gaining immense popularity and respect, he won fans over with his distinct style, leading him to be affectionately dubbed the “Rebel Star” after his breakthrough role in ‘Mirchi’. This nickname captured his fierce on-screen persona.

The defining moment of Prabhas’s career was his role in ‘Baahubali’, a film that not only shattered box-office records but also changed the course of Indian cinema. This film introduced him to a global audience, establishing him as India’s first true Pan-India Superstar. ‘Baahubali’ went beyond boundaries, making him a household name and setting a new standard for Indian cinema.

Over the years, Prabhas has delivered several major hits, including ‘Saaho’, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

With upcoming projects like ‘Salaar’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and other exciting releases, he continues to prove his versatility and draw as a leading star. His massive fan following extends beyond India, resonating with audiences worldwide.

What makes success of Prabhas unique for over 22 years is the extraordinary connection he shares with his fans. They eagerly await his every performance, turning each release into an event in itself. His ability to bring unforgettable characters to life on the big screen sets him apart.

As he steps into his third decade in cinema, Prabhas has a powerful lineup. That includes ‘Salaar 2’, ‘Spirit’, a project with director Hanu Raghavpudi, and ‘The RajaSaab’, among others.