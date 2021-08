Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu pen their 1st children’s book series together

Penguin Random House India is to publish a series of three picture books from actor duo, partners and parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tentatively titled “Inni and Bobo”, with the first book to be released in 2022.

Soha debuted as an author in 2017 with “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, a best-selling memoir published as a collection of essays by Penguin. This is the first time she is writing for young readers. This book also marks Kunal’s debut as an author.

The three picture books will take readers through the adventures of a little girl called Inni who loves all animals, but especially cute little puppies.

One day this little girl visits an animal adoption centre and wants to take all the puppies home — after all, they’re so cute and adorable! But then she chances upon the scruffy-looking, floppy-eared Bobo. And her heart is set. She has found her new best friend!

Told with a lot of heart, “The Inni and Bobo Series” is not only about a little child finding friendship and the beauty of adopting dogs, but also about empathy and imperative life lessons, and most importantly about opening one’s heart and homes — which is what life is all about.

Talking about the inspiration behind the book, Soha and Kunal recounted: “One of (daughter) Inaaya’s favourite things to do is storytime — either she’ll bring a book to one of us and ask us to read it to her whilst she looks at the pictures, or then as she says ‘from your mouth’ where she chooses the characters and the setting and we make up the story for her.”

“Often the story is about her and an animal because she loves animals — all animals without discrimination, but perhaps being partial to dogs because of Masti. So, we started telling her stories about a little girl called Inni and her dog. She loved the stories and then asked to see the pictures and that’s when we came up with the idea of writing a series of books about Inni — based on Inaaya and Bobo,” they added.

Arpita Nath, the associate commissioning editor, Penguin Random House India, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Soha and Kunal’s beautiful picture books have found a home at Puffin. They have penned a truly endearing story that will touch the hearts of all kids, their guardians, and animal lovers. I hope these gorgeously illustrated picture books find a special place on every young reader’s bookshelf.”

Sohini Mitra, publisher, children’s division, Penguin Random House India, said: “Picture books are such a wonderful medium to introduce young readers to the world of stories and storytelling. Kids instantly take to strong characters and great visuals. The adventures of Bobo and Inni promises to bring all of these together and will particularly resonate with kids who love animal stories or have pets at home.”