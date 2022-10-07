Social Media Reviews of Amitabh Bachchan Starrer ‘GoodBye’

Amitab Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Goodbye’ releases in theaters today. The movie is a family drama based on the bond between parents and their children. The movie also marks the final appearance of the late veteran actor Arun Bali.

Social media hails the performance of the actors and calls ‘Goodbye’ an emotional roller coaster

We immature folks are terribly insensitive to social relationships and family sentiments. I cried while watching the movie #Goodbye due to the children’s disrespect towards their parents. Everything was so accurate and relatable. I appreciate the way they have portrayed the issue — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) October 7, 2022

#GoodByeReview : POSITIVES

– #AmitabhBachchan is in excellent form. He is the soul of the film. Engages & keep you glued to the screen !!@SrBachchan’s monologue will make you moist your eyes for sure!

– #Neenagupta Such a natural act! @Neenagupta001 excels!#Goodbye pic.twitter.com/b0ruN96oiS — PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) October 7, 2022

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️#Goodbye is a heart warming film. #VikasBahl has infused doses of laughter at regular intervals. #AmitabhBachchan is beyond first rate, no one qualifies to rate his performance. The film although funny will leave you emotional towards the finale.#GoodByeReview pic.twitter.com/oEA8mSjwwq — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) October 7, 2022