Sobhita Dhulipala shines at India Couture Week 2024

The India Couture Week 2024 dazzled with glamour and sophistication as actress Sobhita Dhulipala took center stage on the seventh day. She graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Rimzim Dadu at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, marking a highlight in this year’s prestigious event.

Dhulipala, renowned for her role in ‘Made in Heaven,’ epitomized elegance in an ivory ensemble from Dadu’s latest collection, ‘Stucco.’ The outfit featured an off-shoulder bralette paired with a glittery fringe skirt inspired by the flamboyance of an ostrich, complemented by a classic wet hair look and dewy makeup.

Rimzim Dadu’s collection ‘Stucco’ drew inspiration from the grandeur of Baroque architecture, showcasing metallic cords and steel wires in hues of ruby red, antique gold, and burnt orange. Each piece reflected an intricate play of light and shadow, embodying both Baroque artistry and Dadu’s avant-garde style.

Speaking to ANI, Sobhita Dhulipala shared her approach to style in the India Couture Week, emphasizing authenticity and enjoyment in what she wears. She described her outfit as “modern, feminine, clean, minimal but strong and studied well,” echoing the sophistication and accessibility of Dadu’s designs.

Pearl Academy played a pivotal role in presenting Rimzim Dadu’s collection, featuring a diverse range of silhouettes including corset tops, modern lehengas, sculptural sarees, and tuxedos for men. Each piece showcased meticulous craftsmanship and Baroque-inspired elegance, reflecting the evolving landscape of Indian fashion.

Dadu highlighted the evolution of Indian fashion, noting a growing trend towards experimentation and innovation. Dhulipala echoed her enthusiasm, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to walk for Rimzim Dadu and the desire to participate in such events regularly.

The India Couture Week, which commenced on July 24, continues to captivate with its blend of tradition and contemporary fashion. Closing on July 31 with Falguni Shane Peacock’s collection, the event promises to culminate in a spectacular display of creativity and style, setting new benchmarks in the world of haute couture.