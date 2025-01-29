‘Sky Force’ actor Veer Pahariya expresses interest in leading Virat Kohli’s biopic

Veer Pahariya has made his way to the silver screens with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force.’ The aerial actioner focuses on India’s first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack on Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Following his debut alongside the Khiladi of Bollywood, Veer iterates his interest in leading ace cricketer, Virat Kohli’s biopic.

Since fans of the celebrated cricketer are waiting for his biopic, in a recent interview, Veer was asked if he would like to play the role. During his conversation with Filmy Gyan, the new actor in town actor expressed his interest in playing the role of Virat Kohli if a biopic on the legendary cricketer was made. When probed about it, Veer expressed his enthusiasm instantly.

He said, “Virat sir toh bahut mahan hai. He is legendary. Ek josh, jasba, junoon hai apne kaam ko leke. Yeah, I mean, it is very exciting what you are saying, very overwhelming. Hopefully in the years to come if you feel I am deserving, I will work very hard and if the makers are ever making a film and if they feel I am deserving would love to be a part of it.”

Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with ‘Sky Force’ which hit theatres on January 24. In the film, he essayed the role of T Vijaya, inspired by the late Squadron Leader, Ajjamada B Devaiah.

In his previous conversation with First Post, the actor stated that it was an honour to play a role that remembers the courage and sacrifices of our real-life heroes. For the film, Pahariya took rigorous training like a real-life fighter pilot to do justice and authentically execute his role. The actor underwent drills and challenging workouts and also took intense flying lessons.

‘Sky Force’ hit theatres on January 24. The actioner collected Rs 15.30 crore at the box office on its opening day. Subsequently, it collected Rs 26.30 crore and Rs 31.60 crore in the next two days. However, the film underperformed at the box office on days four and five. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan in a key role.