Akshay Kumar drops a big hint: “Don’t miss the first 10 minutes of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’!”

If you’re planning to watch ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, make sure you’re seated with your popcorn ‘before’ the lights dim—because Akshay Kumar has a special message for you: “Don’t be late!”

The Bollywood superstar, who takes on the role of legendary lawyer C. Sankaran Nair in the much-anticipated film, recently spoke at a special screening in Mumbai and stressed that the opening 10 minutes are crucial. And not just important—he called them the heart of the story.

“Those first few moments will hit you hard,” Akshay Kumar told the paparazzi. “This isn’t just any intro. It sets the entire tone of the film. So I really urge everyone to come on time and not miss even a second.”

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ dives into the harrowing but lesser-known events surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, promising to bring a raw, emotional, and gripping narrative to the screen. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan alongside Akshay, and is ready to strike a powerful chord with audiences.

The Mumbai premiere on Thursday was a glitzy affair, buzzing with Bollywood’s biggest names. Spotted on the red carpet were Kajol, Tiger Shroff, Manish Malhotra, Saqib Saleem, Anjali Anand, Raj & DK, Dino Morea, and even Urmila Matondkar. The who’s who of B-town turned out in full glam to support the historical drama.

Could it be an intense courtroom moment? A dramatic recreation of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy? We’ll have to wait and watch.

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ hits theatres today, and if Akshay’s words are any indication, this one’s going to be a stirring ride from the very first frame.

So set your alarms, grab your tickets, and be in your seat on time—because those first 10 minutes? They might just leave you speechless.