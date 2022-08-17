Sitar virtuoso whose career was all too short

Veteran sitarist Kalyani Roy hailed from a cultured family of Bengali aristocrats. Her innate talent in music and sketching-painting was encouraged at home. She excelled in both.

But ever since she came in contact with her ustad, Vilayat Khan, in 1948, music became her driving force. Soon she found herself amongst the top ranking musicians and was acknowledged as the first lady instrumentalist of India to perform in ‘National Programme of All India Radio’ (1960s).

Highly decorated, she represented India in foreign countries and was admired for her style, fluency and aesthetics. The legendary Satyajit Ray invited her to collaborate in some of his films. But all this was shortlived.

Her illness gradually took her away from the limelight and she joined renowned music institutions as teacher. Later she was left to fight a lone battle in acute penury! With the generous and regular support from Pandit Arvind Parikh (her senior Gurubhai from Mumbai) and VSKBaithak’s beacon Vinod Kapur (Delhi), she fought with courage and waited for her beloved Gopal.

Exactly a week prior to Janmashtami, on 12th August 2022, the wait proved worthwhile. ‘Maran re tuhu mama Shyam samaan’ (O death, you are like my Shyam). And, freed from all ailments she left with her beloved on an eternal journey.