Singer Zara Larsson says one of her all-time favourite glam looks was drag.

The singer has revealed that she loved the glam transformation given to her by the LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink in 2019, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“One of my favourite make-up looks was when I did drag. It was in London, actually, it was just so sick. How you can transform your look like that with make-up,” Zara told make-up artist Abby Roberts in an interview.

The pop star recently opened up about her stage outfits and how she loves being “extra” with all the sparkles.

“Fashion and music go hand-in-hand and wearing my stage clothes is so much fun, I want to wear stuff that I wouldn’t on a normal day. I love a show, I want glitter, I want light, I want shoulder pads – I want to be extra,” she said.

As for make-up, she admitted she would rather let the artist do their own thing.

She said: “I don’t always know what to do with make-up. I’ll be sitting in the chair, and a make-up artist will ask my opinion, and I’ll say, ‘Just do something nice’.”