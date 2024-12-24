Logo

# Entertainment

Singer Shaan shares update after fire breaks out at his Mumbai residence

A massive fire broke out on the 7th floor of a multi-storey building in Bandra, Mumbai. Singer Shaan and his family were safely rescued from higher floors and are unharmed.

ANI | December 24, 2024 3:15 pm

Singer Shaan shares update after fire breaks out at his Mumbai residence

Image Source: X

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Singer Shaan has reassured fans about his safety after a massive fire broke out at his Bandra residence on Tuesday.

Shaan on Tuesday took to his Instagram to share details on the incident and confirmed that everyone in his family is safe.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Singer Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, shared how he and his family escaped the dangerous situation and wrote, “Dear All, as the news spreads about the fire in our building, just to let you all know that we are safe. The fire was on the 7th floor; we live on higher floors. We managed to escape to the 15th floor and waited to be rescued. To cut a long horrible story short, we are absolutely fine, waiting to go back home once there is a clearer picture from the fire department.”

The fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor of a multi-storey building in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday. Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders rushed to the location and were able to bring the fire under control.

