Chhattisgarh foundation day: Shaan speaks out on AI, social media, and celebrity safety

Bollywood’s celebrated singer Shaan took center stage at Chhattisgarh’s Foundation Day celebrations, delivering a dynamic performance interwoven with candid commentary on pertinent industry issues from the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music to social media ethics.

When asked about the threat by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Bollywood star Salman Khan, Shaan openly admitted to being “a fearful person” who has never faced such challenges. “I’ve always received love from people around me, but this sort of thing shouldn’t happen,” he remarked, condemning the personal vendetta.

“We are all professionals. Mistakes can happen, and reparations can be made, but taking it to such an extreme is wrong. No one should be threatened in this way,” he said.

The singer’s comments echoed an industry-wide concern about the risks celebrities face.

Shaan also spoke on the evolution of Artificial Intelligence in music. While acknowledging AI’s potential, he emphasised that it has yet to replicate the authenticity of human voices. “AI may work well for gaming, but it’s not quite there for real music,” he explained. Shaan noted ongoing research to patent voices, allowing artists to protect their unique sound. “Laws are being developed so that anyone using a recorded voice will need prior permission. It’s an essential safeguard for artists in the digital age.”

Discussing social media, Shaan highlighted the challenges posed by negativity and abusive comments, encouraging a more respectful discourse. “Blocking or reporting offensive users may offer quick fixes, but addressing the problem is necessary. Using abusive language on public platforms hinders personal growth and reflects poorly,” he said, advocating for civility even amidst freedom of speech.

On the viral singing trend, Shaan acknowledged the speed with which singers can gain fame today but emphasized substance over numbers. “There are many viral singers, but their singing should have quality. If a song goes viral, it must have something special,” he observed, recognising the challenges faced by new artists in sustaining their popularity.

Shaan’s performance was an evening highlight, featuring hits like Main Hoon Don, Om Shanti Om, Chand Sifarish, and Jab Se Tere Naina. A lighthearted moment unfolded when Shaan momentarily forgot the lyrics to the Chhattisgarhi song Chunur Chunur Pairi Baje, prompting Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to join him on stage. Shaan quickly regained his momentum, delivering an electrifying set that had the audience enthralled.