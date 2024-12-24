‘Param Sundari’ 1st look shows Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s electric chemistry

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are joining forces for the first time in the upcoming film ‘Param Sundari’, a cross-cultural love story that promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of romance and vibrant settings.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala and is ready for release on July 25, 2025.

The filmmakers gave fans an exciting sneak peek into the movie on Tuesday, unveiling the first look posters of the lead pair on Instagram. In the motion poster, Sidharth exudes effortless charm in casual wear, while Janhvi dazzles in a colorful ethnic outfit.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable as they are later seen twinning in traditional South Indian attire, with Sidharth carrying Janhvi in his arms, adding a touch of romance to the visuals.

Maddock Films, the production house behind the project, captioned the posters with, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly.”

The caption perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, where Sidharth’s character, Param, a suave city boy from the North, meets Janhvi’s Sundari, a graceful South Indian woman. Their contrasting worlds collide, sparking a love story.

Producer Dinesh Vijan, known for his successful ventures, including the recent hit ‘Stree 2’, is once again teaming up with a talented cast to bring this love story to life. ‘Stree 2’, which captivated audiences earlier this year, starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, and featured cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom were praised for their roles.