Singer Armaan Malik clarifies identity mix-up with Bigg Boss contestant: “Stop tagging me”

In a recent development, popular singer Armaan Malik took to social media to address an ongoing confusion that has been bothering him. It appears that a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, who adopted the name Armaan Malik, has been causing quite a stir. This has led to a series of mistaken identity issues, with fans and followers tagging the singer in posts related to the contestant.

Expressing his frustration, Armaan Malik clarified the situation in a heartfelt message to his supporters. “Hi everyone, I’ve been trying to ignore this issue for some time now, but it seems to have escalated. A YouTuber formerly known as Sandeep, now going by the name Armaan Malik, is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3,” he explained.

The confusion stems from their shared name, which has resulted in fans wrongly assuming they are the same person. Particularly disconcerting for the singer is the association with incidents involving the Bigg Boss contestant, including recent allegations. “I want to make it very clear: I have no association with this individual and do not endorse his actions or choices in any manner,” Armaan emphasized.

Acknowledging the impact on his own reputation, singer Armaan Malik reached out to his community for support. “This mix-up is misleading and affecting those who have supported me throughout my career. While I can’t control someone adopting my name, I kindly request my fans to help address this issue. Please refrain from tagging me in anything related to him,” he urged.

Closing his statement, Armaan expressed gratitude for understanding and continued support from his fans. The singer’s plea underscores the importance of accurate information and respect for personal identity in the digital age.