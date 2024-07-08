Vishal Pandey’s parents demand apology from Armaan Malik over slapping incident

The drama inside Big Boss OTT 3 is getting intense over the recent fight between youtuber Armaan Malik and social media influencer Vishal Pandey. It all started with Vishal complementing Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik. Fans have shown mixed reactions to the entire incident.

Vishal’s parents and his sister, Neha Pandey have now demanded a public apology from Armaan for slapping Vishal. His sister took to Instagram and wrote, “I firmly believe my brother has done nothing wrong. He did not humiliate anyone, nor did he say anything inappropriate or have any ill intentions behind his comment. His genuine compliment was unfortunately misunderstood by Payal (Malik) and Arman. As a family, we stand by him wholeheartedly. We trust him and know his character well. Every woman feels safe around him, and we see that Vishal has our full support. With his pure heart and intentions, it’s clear that Arman does not deserve to stay on the show. He owes my brother a public apology, and Big Boss should take strict action by removing him from the show. Let’s come together and support Vishal.” Her post was captioned, “Justice for Vishal Pandey and Vishalians.”

Vishal’s parents have shared their displeasure over the incident and have demanded elimination of Armaan Malik. They said , “I request Bigg Boss to evict that man from the show. We have raised our child with a lot of love and have never hit him. We didn’t send him on the show thinking that someone would hit him.”

The conflict started with Payal Malik’s special visit on the “weekend ka vaar” episode. She exposed Vishal’s conversation with another contestant , Love Kataria, where the former has confessed that he is guilty of liking Kritika. In another video, he was seen checking out Kritika when she was working out. He also commented ‘Bhai Bhagyashaali (Lucky Brother)’, pointing towards Armaan. This all led to Armaan getting angry over Vishal and slapping the latter.”

Kritika Malik and Payal Malik are both wives of Armaan Malik. They run several YouTube channels on fitness and entertainment etc. Vishal Pandey is also a popular social media influencer and actor.