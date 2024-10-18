Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to lead Maddock’s romantic drama

The 2021 film, ‘Shershaah’ is one of the best works of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Based on the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, the film emerged as a highly successful project. Apart from garnering success, the film also brought together one of B-town’s favourite reel couples who turned it real. Following their marriage, Sidharth-Kiara, are once again set to share the screen. This time, it will be for a romantic drama.

As per a report by India Today, the couple is in talks to lead Maddock’s new romantic title. While the details of the plot remain under wraps, a source close to the development spilt some details to the publication. “It won’t be a typical Bollywood love story. There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements. It’s Maddock, they’re known for mixing humour and romance. It is going to be an interesting new film for the audience.”

If the project goes through, it would mark Siddharth-Kiara’s second collaboration after ‘Shershaah.’ The duo won hearts with their acting prowess and impressive chemistry in the biographical film. The film received positive reactions from viewers and critics alike. Meanwhile, the project will mark the first collaboration of the couple following their marriage.

Previously, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Malhotra talked about if he and Kiara would work on another love story. To this, the actor replied, “That’s up to asking the directors and filmmakers.” He added, “We would love to do a full-fledged love story. It’s just up to us finding the right content and the right script.”

Moreover, the actor opened up about the love the couple received for ‘Shershaah.’ “We are very happy with the love that we have gotten for that film, even though the love story was a very short part of that film. It was hardly like 12 minutes or 15 minutes in the film, but I think the real-life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonates really well.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth Malhotra’s next is ‘Race 4’ alongside Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has ‘War 2’ and ‘Don 3’ in the pipeline.