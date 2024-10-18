Kiara Advani and Sharvari may join Ranbir for ‘Dhoom 4’; netizens react

Lately, YRF’s ‘Dhoom 4’ has been attracting significant buzz. The film is the fourth instalment of one of the beloved action-thriller franchises of Bollywood and the latest reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor will don the antagonist’s hat for the upcoming flick. The ‘Animal’ star will continue the line of ‘Dhoom’ villains- John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Amir Khan. Reports also suggested that the franchise’s cop duo- Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra will return for the fourth title. Now, a Reddit thread has been going viral that states that Kiara Advani and Sharvari might join RK.

Previously, reports emerged that Shraddha Kapoor might play the ‘Dhoom girl’ in the upcoming instalment. This would have marked her reunion with Ranbir after Luv Ranjan’s rom-com, ‘Tu Jhoothi, Mai Makkar.’ Now, a Reddit thread quotes a trusted insider stating that Kiara and Sharvari may amp up the title with Ranbir. This suggests an interesting turn as one might play a cop and another may play a villain. However, it is also possible that one of them ends up starring in the title. Following the scoop, netizens have expressed disappointment, especially with Kiara’s casting.

Fans of the franchise are stating that they are tired of Kiara playing the same eye-candy role following her casting in ‘War 2’ and ‘Don 3.’ While several users suggest that Kriti Sanon might have been a better pick, another segment is rooting for a fresh face. Commenting on the thread, one user penned, “Sharvari is fine but I’m getting mighty bored of Kiara now. She literally has no range and only banks on looking pretty and chirpy. Apart from Shershaah’s funeral scene, you can swap her characters in any of her movies and find no difference. Indu ki jawani, JJJ, Govinda naam mera, BB2, satyaprem it’s all the same!!!”

Another user echoed similar sentiments. “No hate to Kiara, but im tired of seeing the girl do the same glam flowerpot role: don3, war2, toxic, now this. They really can’t find any other fresh face? If they want to go for an established one, then even Kriti might be a better choice.” The backlash against Kiara’s potential casting continued as one user wrote, “No hate to Ki. But enough of Kiara for big budgets now. Also, it’s gonna be repetitive for her, Get Kriti Sanon please RK also wanted to work with her.”

Meanwhile, another user penned, “Sharvari is fine but I’m not really up for more Kiara, especially in Dhoom 4. Ironically both Alia(s) are really putting themselves even though the audiences aren’t so keen on seeing them.”

Recently, a photograph of Ranbir Kapoor’s new haircut went viral on social media. Fans questioned whether it was for ‘Animal Park’ or ‘Dhoom 4.’ Moving ahead, the actor has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ on his plate. Apart from Ranbir, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. He also has the sequel to the blockbuster, ‘Animal’ on the cards, titled ‘Animal Park.’ On the other hand, Sharvari is currently filming with Alia Bhatt for YRF’s spy thriller, ‘Alpha.’ Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has ‘War 2’ and ‘Don 3’ in the pipeline.