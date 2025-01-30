Siddharth opens up on rejecting roles that objectified women and glorified toxic masculinity

Siddharth, known for his roles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, likes to pick his roles consciously. Recently, the actor opened up about roles that objectified women and glorified toxic masculinity. He revealed turning down roles that required him to ‘slap a woman,’ or ‘pinch their navels,’ or dictate their lives. While he acknowledged that such films could have made him a bigger star, he prioritises his thoughts and beliefs above them.

During his candid interaction with singer-writer Vidya Rao, his mother-in-law, the actor opened up about his film choices. “I used to get scripts where I am slapping women, doing item songs, pinching somebody’s navel, telling a woman what she should do, where she should go, etc… I rejected them outright.”

Siddharth also added, “Of course, I might be a far bigger movie star today if I was differently wired. I instinctively did what I liked. Today, people tell me I was respectful to women, I was good to parents, I was good with kids, and I looked cute. Their kids can watch my films from 15 years ago. It is such a gratifying feeling.”

Reflecting on his choices, he added that he does not mind portraying his vulnerable side on the screens. While his contemporaries opt for macho roles, Siddharth prefers nuanced roles that speak to his instincts. “This feeling is not something that can be measured in crores. Everyone around me was trying to be aggressive and macho. When many were all ‘mard ko dard nahi hota’ (men don’t feel pain) kind of thing, and I was happy to cry on screen.”

Siddharth has delivered hits like ‘Rang De Basanti,’ ‘Boys,’ ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana,’ ‘Maha Samudram,’ and ‘Chikkadu Dorakadu.’ His recent film was the relationship drama ‘Miss You’ alongside Ashika Ranganath. He also starred in ‘Indian 2,’ headlined by Kamal Haasan with Shankar at the helm. Moving ahead, he has the film’s third instalment in the pipeline.