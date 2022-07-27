Siddhant & Katrina are bonding stronger on the sets of ‘Phone Bhoot’

After romancing Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant is all set to sizzle with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot’. Both the costars seem to enjoy a lot of time while on the sets.

Recently a BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot was released where the two were seen bonding with each other on rapping a quirky tune. So when the costars are bonding so well off the screen it would be great fun to watch them on screen.

In a conversation with a leading portal when asked what was it like working with Katrina, Siddhant said, “It was fun, she’s a bro! She gets all the jokes and humor. She is very chilled. And got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience.”

While on the work front, Other than ‘Phone Bhoot’, Siddhant will be seen in ‘Yudhra’ where he takes on a heavy dose of action, and the comedy-drama ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.