Ritesh Sidhwani share old memories from school days

Ritesh Sidhwani has treated the audience with some amazing films and he is currently enjoying the success of ‘Phone Bhoot’ which is recently released under his banner Excel Entertainment.

As the producer paved a long way in the entertainment industry with his vibrant filmography, he was recently seen going down memory lane of his school days with the farewell shirt that is inked with loving messages from his mates.

While taking to his social media, Ritesh shared a picture of a messy inked shirt that is Scribd with handwritten messages from his friends. He further jotted down his deep heartfelt feelings in the caption writing –

“More than a messy inked shirt!! The most valuable possession from my mates from @maneckjicooperschool “Class of 89”. This is a keepsake carrying cherished memories (the good times, mad times, ridiculously hysterical times….)

Some I have lost touch with and others are still my closest friends who are like family, but I am grateful to each and every one of them for making those early years legendary.

Sending Big to every one of you out there…”

Ritesh Sidhwani is a co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. He produced some amazing films and web series under his banner like Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Fukrey, Mirzapur (Web series), Gully Boy, recently released Phone Bhoot and many more.