There is a release date shift for the next Anurag Basu film featuring Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The yet-untitled Anurag Basu film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

While it is a known fact that Anurag Basu takes a long time to make movies, the reason for the release date shift is something else.

Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film along with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan decided to give each of the films a designated run at the box office, and therefore the release date shift.

While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was slated to release on 13 March 2020, it will now open on 21 February and Anurag Basu’s film will release on the 13th.

Aanand L Rai, who is producing the film with Bhushan Kumar told Mirror that since Shubh Mangal… is a complete family film, they wanted to meet the audience sooner. He further added, “Aanand Ji and Anurag, both have been very supportive with the change. And both the films are interesting, catering to families across ages. We are ready to give the audience an adventurous ride with both these films.”

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the date shift announcement on social media and wrote, “New release date… Anurag Basu’s next film – not titled yet – will now release on 13 March 2020… Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi”, while also mentioning, “New release date… Ayushmann Khurrana starrer #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan will arrive earlier: 21 Feb 2020… Directed by Hitesh Kewalya… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will revolve around same-sex love and will see Jeetendra Kumar will play Ayushmann’s love interest. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will play a middle-aged couple in the film.

As the new release date was announced, makers’ also shared a new poster of the film, in which Ayushmann is seen running from several brides and grooms.

