Shraddha Kapoor kickstarts Diwali preparations at her home

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys sharing parts of her life with fans on social media. The actress recently posted updates straight out of her kitchen, where she helped prepare the typical Maharashtrian Shankar pala, reflecting her Indian girl at heart and homely side. She took her fans through the process of making mathris and home.

In the first picture, Shraddha shared a picture of the flour dough that is prepared to make mathris which is the first step.

In the next pictures, the actress shared pictures and videos of the mathris being made. In one of the videos, she wrote, “शंकरापल्ली!!!! “

The young star, known for her desi girl-next-door vibe has kick-started festive preparations at home for Diwali, and netizens are hooked on every update!

The actress is the third most followed Indian in the country with over 75 Million followers, which comes as no surprise especially since she keeps it real on social media with an organic feed of her selfies, candid pictures, and everyday life updates, all of which are genuine, engaging and relatable.