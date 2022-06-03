Shilpa Shetty Kundra sponsors education of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ contestant

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra announced she will sponsor the education of 10-year-old ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ contestant Priyanshi Kanarji.

She says: “Kids are our future, and it is very important for every child to continue their education.”

Priyanshi reveals that her father couldn’t afford to continue her studies after going through a financial loss and the added medical expenses of her mother.

“I want to tell all the kids and parents who are watching this show that education is the bedrock of a person’s life, and it is very important to stand on your own feet. You have a bright future Priyanshi, and an amazing mentor by your side,” she adds.

The show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji airs on Colors.