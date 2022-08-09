Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Forces’ BTS video going viral

Action director Rohit Shetty with director Sunil Rodrigues has commenced the shooting of an Amazon Original series ‘Indian Police Force’.

The series will soon be streamed on the Prime Videos platform. Director Rohit Shetty released a behind the scene (BTS) reel on his Instagram handle, from the set of ‘Indian Police Force’.

In the reel, director Rohit Shetty can be seen handling the camera while actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Nikitin Dheer can be seen in full-fledged action.

The same reel has been shared by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sunil Rodrigues and Nikitin Dheer on their social media as well.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “The ultimate action director @itsrohitshetty in full form ”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote,”Never a dull moment on sets of #IndianPoliceForce!

Raw and real! Don’t miss @itsrohitshetty on the harness ”

Sunil Rodrigues wrote, “When the leader knows everything , it’s like a hot knife slicing through butter ”

Nikitin Dheer wrote,” From Tangaballi in Chennai Express to playing a Cop in the #Indianpoliceforce. Excited to share my first reel with you all!!! Big thanks to my Big Bro @itsrohitshetty for this opportunity Love you all @sidmalhotra @theshilpashetty @primevideoin”

Rohit Shetty began his career at the age of 17, when he works as an assistant director in Ajay Devgn’s debut movie, ‘Phool aur Kaante’. He came up as an independent director from the movie, ‘Zameen’, starring Ajay Devgn.

Now Rohit Shetty is a big name in the Bollywood film industry. He is majorly known for his movies like Singham, Golmaal series, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Simba, and Sooryavanshi. He has expressed his wish to start a ‘Cop Universe’ in the Bollywood during various interviews and the ‘Indian Police Forces’ can be a part of this plan.