Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a fun video on World Food Day

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her social media handle on Sunday and shared a video of enjoying quality time with her family while devouring delicious food.

SNS | New Delhi | October 17, 2022 11:43 am

(Instagram / @theshilpashetty)

Shilpa is known for her fitness regimes and healthy eating habits. In contrast to that, the actress can be seen sharing her sweet tooth with her son, mother, and mother-in-law in the video.

She captioned the video as, “Waffles with Crème Choc Mini Magnums, Caramel Doughnuts, Fried Ice-Cream, stacked Apple Strudel Crepes, Candy Floss Hitme cake
These are a few of my favourite things…la la la…
Chef Dhiraj spoiling me today! @bastianmumbai

Happy World food day Instafam. Eat with gratitude. ♥️♥️”

On the work front Shilpa Shetty will soon be seen in the upcoming project ‘Indian Police Force’ from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

