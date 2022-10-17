Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a fun video on World Food Day

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her social media handle on Sunday and shared a video of enjoying quality time with her family while devouring delicious food.

Shilpa is known for her fitness regimes and healthy eating habits. In contrast to that, the actress can be seen sharing her sweet tooth with her son, mother, and mother-in-law in the video.

She captioned the video as, “Waffles with Crème Choc Mini Magnums, Caramel Doughnuts, Fried Ice-Cream, stacked Apple Strudel Crepes, Candy Floss Hitme cake

These are a few of my favourite things…la la la…

Chef Dhiraj spoiling me today! @bastianmumbai

Happy World food day Instafam. Eat with gratitude. ♥️♥️”

On the work front Shilpa Shetty will soon be seen in the upcoming project ‘Indian Police Force’ from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.