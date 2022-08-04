Shikhar Dhawan recreating a Nawazuddin’s famous meme

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the most prolific and talented actor of this era. He has entertained the audiences with his performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manto, Sacred Games, Raman Raghav, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. He is an actor whose acting prowess has attained legendary proportions in every role he has played on screen.

The Actor’s performance in Haraamkhor movie was notable and struck a cord with the audience.

Nawazuddin powerful dialogue delivery and performance in the film was full of humour and fun that ended up becoming the meme fest amongst the audiences.

Recently a well known cricketer “Shikhar Dhawan” made a humorous reel out of the famous dialogue of Nawaz which the actor acknowledged on Social Media .

The Dialogue says, “Jana hai ?…Ja chali ja..le…meri lash pe se utar ke chali ja..ja..chali ja….sharam nahi aayi…hain…sharam nahi aayi”

We loved Shikhar Dhawan amusing performance in the reel performing to Nawaz’s dialogue.

We must say Nawazuddin Siddiqui is full-fledged entertainer in every role he plays on screen. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut, No Land’s Man and Laxman Lopez amongst others.