Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to replace Karan Kundrra as jailor in ‘Lock Upp’

Here comes a piece of fantastic news for all the Shehnaaz Kaur Gill fans out there. Shehnaaz gained popularity from Bigg Boss 13 and since then she is a popular name in every household.

Recently, according to sources, Shehnaaz is all set to enter the popular show Alt Balaji’s Lock Upp. She will be replacing Karan Kundrra as a jailor. The team had approached her before but she had other commitments and was not keen to take up the same.

Lock Upp is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut and it is keeping the viewers hooked to the screens. They are loving Kangana’s cool and strict avatar during judgment days, as well as, the entertaining contestants. Lock Upp is receiving an amazing response from the audience and every week, its ratings are increasing tremendously.

As we all know Karan has turned host of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, which is reportedly the reason behind him leaving the show as a jailor. The makers have been looking for the right person to fill in the void for a long time and now, have found the apt face, Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill is slowly getting back to work. She is taking up small projects after a long break. She was away from the limelight after the demise of Sidharth Shukla. Let us see what happens!