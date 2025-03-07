Shawn Mendes goes desi: Chappal shopping spree in Mumbai before Lollapalooza

Shawn Mendes is painting Mumbai red ahead of his much-anticipated India debut at Lollapalooza 2025. The Canadian heartthrob, best known for chartbusters like Señorita and There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, is all set to headline the third edition of the global music festival at Mahalakshmi Race Course on March 8.

But before he sets the stage on fire, Mendes has been soaking up the city vibes in his own laid-back style.

Mumbai got a surprise visitor when Shawn Mendes casually strolled through the bustling Colaba Causeway.

Dressed in a simple ganji and comfy shorts, the pop sensation blended right into the street scene — except, of course, for the crowd of excited fans trailing behind him.

The singer was seen browsing through stalls, even picking up a pair of local ‘chappals’ — a classic Mumbai souvenir. Ever the sweetheart, Mendes took time to pose for selfies with fans who couldn’t believe their luck.

Videos of his casual market outing are already making the rounds online, with fans swooning over his effortless charm. From soaking in the sights to embracing local street shopping, Shawn seems to be making the most of his first India trip.

The Lollapalooza India 2025 lineup has a lot of big names, including Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, and Nothing But Thieves. But it’s Shawn Mendes who’s creating the loudest buzz as he gears up to perform for his Indian fans for the very first time.

With the festival just around the corner, anticipation is sky-high. And, Shawn Mendes is already winning hearts before even stepping onto the stage.