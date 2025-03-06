Shashank Arora on his raw, unfiltered journey from ‘Titli’ to ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Shashank Arora isn’t your typical Bollywood hero. He doesn’t chase stardom with flashy roles or larger-than-life characters. Instead, he picks scripts that push the boundaries of storytelling, diving into characters that feel raw, real, and completely unforgettable.

With films like ‘Titli’, ‘Rock On 2’, and ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, Arora has crafted a career built on artistic depth and sheer dedication to his craft.

Back in 2014, Shashank made his debut in ‘Titli’, a neo-noir crime thriller that took him straight into the gritty underbelly of society. Playing a young man desperate to escape his family’s violent ways, Arora delivered a performance that was haunting yet incredibly human.

“It wasn’t about just getting into the mindset,” Shashank Arora shared, “but about creating the right body language and understanding my character’s motives from lived experiences.”

To prepare, he attended intense acting workshops with renowned coach Atul Mongia. “Workshops are lifesavers. Atul is a genius, and I owe a lot to my acting professor Rob Reece, who taught me everything about the craft,” he added.

From a dark and complex crime drama, Shashank transitioned into the world of music with ‘Rock On 2’ (2016). Starring alongside established actors like Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal, he played Uday, a classically trained Banarasi sarod player trying to make a mark in the industry.

“Playing a musician was a challenge, but in a different way,” he explained. “When a role is too close to you, it’s easy to get lazy with the portrayal. But this character still felt far from me—he was a Banarasi musician struggling in the industry.”

Despite a limited role, Arora managed to stand out!

Shashank’s latest project, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, has been receiving widespread appreciation. The film, inspired by real-life events, revolves around a group of passionate filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon who make movies against all odds.

“What drew me to this film was its soul,” Arora revealed. “These are people who value stories and emotions over money. It reminded me a lot of Mumbai—both places seem different on the surface, but they’re equally bizarre breeding grounds for filmmaking.”

Working with talented co-stars like Vineet Kumar Singh and Adarsh Gourav was another highlight for him. “They’re among the finest actors in the country right now. Sharing the screen with them was a privilege.”

For Superboys of Malegaon, Arora had to work within strict boundaries since the film was based on real people. “Whenever you’re playing someone who actually existed, you have less room for interpretation. But my director, Reema Kagti, gave us the perfect balance of guidance and freedom.”

Looking back, Arora acknowledges that his journey hasn’t been easy. “I knew no one when I first came to Mumbai. But recently, Kamal Haasan called me his favorite actor—so I guess I’m doing something right,” he said.