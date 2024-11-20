Shawn Mendes plays the harmonium on stage; Desi fans call him ‘Ustaad Shawn,’ ‘Shawnu Nigam’

‘Stitches’ hitmaker Shawn Mendes has time and again left fans in awe with his versatility. The singer has never shied away from pushing boundaries and ticking new milestones from his checklist. Apart from playing the guitar and piano, Shawn also knows the ways with a harmonium. A recent video of the musical sensation is going viral, where he flaunts his skills with the instrument on stage. The clip has especially struck a chord with his Desi fans who have the most hilarious reactions.

In the viral video, Shawn effortlessly plays the harmonium and sings. The singer is sporting a sleeveless shirt and denim jeans. He is seated on a chair on the stage, mesmerising fans with his soulful voice and skill with the instrument. Shared on Instagram by the handle @qualiteaposts, the clip went viral within hours. The accompanying caption reads, “Shawn Mendosa vocals really coming through.”

Indian fans of the ‘Lost in Japan’ hitmaker were particularly in awe of the video. One fan bestowed him the title of “Ustaad Shawn Mendes.” Meanwhile, one penned, “Shawn-e-Ali Khan” while another wrote “Shawnu Nigam.” Several users echoed similar sentiments and wrote along the same lines. Another hilarious comment read, “Maybe he is practising for his upcoming Lolla performance in India.” Moreover, one user penned “Shawn in his Nusrat phase for real,” while another wrote “Shawn Mendes kirtan tour coming soon.”

One fan also noted, “Actually harmonium is a French instrument which is hugely used in Indian classical music.”

Moving ahead, Shawn Mendes is gearing up to headline the musical extravaganza Lollapalooza India next year. Lollapalooza’s latest edition will take place in Mumbai from March 8-9, 2025. This will mark the singer’s return to live stage after two years.

On the work front, Shawn released his self-titled debut EP in 2014, followed by his debut studio album ‘Handwritten’ in 2015. His subsequent album was ‘Illuminate (2016).’ In 2018, the singer released his third studio album ‘Shawn Mendes,’ which featured the lead single ‘In My Blood.’ Moving ahead, in 2019, he released the hit singles ‘If I Can’t Have You’ and ‘Senorita.’

Last month, Shawn unveiled his self-titled album, ‘Shawn.’ This followed his 2020 record, ‘Wonder.’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, the album is a collaborative project with renowned artists including Scott Harris, Mike Sabath, Nate Mercereau, and Eddie Benjamin.