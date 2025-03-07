DGP Ramachandra Rao “dismayed” over gold smuggling case: “Post marriage she never visited home”

Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s stepfather, Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, said on Thursday that he was completely “unaware” of the business affairs of his stepdaughter Ranya Rao and her husband.

Rao said that it was a “huge disappointment” for him to find that 14 kg of smuggled gold was recovered from his stepdaughter at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

In a statement to ANI, DGP Rao said that she had never once visited his house after her marriage to Jatin Hukkeri, four months ago.

He said, “Ranya was married to Jatin Hukkeri four months ago. Post marriage, she never visited our house. We are completely unaware of her and her husband Jatin’s business affairs.”

Jatin Hukkeri’s office refused to release any statement or comment regarding the allegations against his wife.

Ranya, known for her roles in Kannada films like ‘Maanikya’ and ‘Pataki, ‘ was detained earlier this week by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in her alleged connection to a gold smuggling case after returning from Dubai on March 3.

Authorities allege that Ranya was carrying 14.8 kilograms of gold, which she intended to smuggle into the country.

DGP Ramachandra Rao also expressed his shock and disappointment upon hearing of his stepdaughter’s alleged connection to the gold smuggling.

He added, “This has come as a complete shock and a huge disappointment and letdown. If any violation is there, the law will take its course.”

Ranya’s arrest has stirred significant public and political discussion. Congress MLA and legal advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, emphasized that the law would take its course, regardless of Ranya’s connections.

“She has been accused of smuggling, and the law will take its course–whether she is the daughter of the DGP, the Chief Minister, or the Prime Minister. If any official nexus is involved, the investigation will reveal it,” Ponnanna told media persons.

On March 4, Ranya Rao was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18.

Prior to her transfer to custody, she underwent a medical examination at the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

During questioning, Ranya reportedly claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes, though authorities allege that her visit was linked to the illegal importation of gold.

The bail application of actress Ranya Rao is set to be heard on Thursday at the 24th ACMM court in Bengaluru.