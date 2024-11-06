Sharda Sinha’s last rites: Nitish Kumar announces state honours

The people of Bihar are mourning the passing of legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha, affectionately known as the “Bihar Kokila,” whose contributions to Indian folk music have left an indelible mark on the nation. Sharda Sinha, a Padma Bhushan awardee revered for her soulful renditions of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk songs, passed away on November 5 in New Delhi. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that Sharda Sinha’s final rites will have full state honours.

The end came after Sinha was in AIIMS Delhi, where she was undergoing treatment in the oncology department. Her health had been fragile since her diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer she had been battling since 2018.

Complications from septicaemia ultimately led to her passing. Sinha’s last day happened to coincide with the first day of Chhath Puja, a festival for which she had created some of the most beloved songs.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, shared the family’s decision to hold her final rites at the same location in Patna where his father rests. He expressed his deep sorrow, noting, “This is a painful time for us. My mother’s warmth and her music were inseparable from who she was. She will be remembered forever, especially by the people whose lives she touched through her songs.” Sinha’s family brought her remains back to Patna from New Delhi early in the morning, following her wish to be laid to rest in her homeland.

As word of her passing spread, tributes poured in from political and cultural leaders across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, calling Sinha’s death an “irreparable loss” to India’s cultural landscape. He honored her legacy, saying, “The echo of her songs will live on, inspiring generations to come.”

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called her an “irreplaceable figure” in the state’s history, emphasizing the deep emotional connection people had with her music. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who shared a close relationship with Sinha, reflected on the personal loss he felt, adding, “She had promised to visit my home, but that will now remain a cherished memory. May God give her family strength in this time of grief.”

Sharda Sinha was more than a singer; she was an emblem of Bihar’s cultural identity. Her voice, often described as both powerful and soothing, resonated with the sounds and soul of her homeland. Her music became synonymous with the Chhath festival, one of Bihar’s most significant celebrations.

Through her songs, she brought the spirit of this festival to life, capturing the emotions and devotion of countless families who cherished her voice during these annual rituals. Her renditions, in particular, offered listeners an emotional connection to their heritage.

Sinha’s musical journey, which began in the 1970s, spanned decades and brought Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music to national and international audiences. With her exceptional voice and an unmatched ability to convey the spirit of rural life, she was a cultural ambassador of Bihar, bringing local traditions to the forefront of India’s music scene. Her dedication earned her numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors.

As Bihar prepares to lay Sharda Sinha to rest with state honours, the entire nation reflects on her legacy. She leaves behind not only a treasure trove of music but also a legacy of pride in regional culture and the power of music to bind people together.